Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 85.9% in November

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the November 15th total of 51,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 733,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. 711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,066. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.