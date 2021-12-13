Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 6380401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.42).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PURP shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of £76.70 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.67.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

