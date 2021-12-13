Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

EQR opened at $86.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

