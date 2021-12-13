Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Raised by Analyst

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.91 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

THO stock opened at $101.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $905,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

