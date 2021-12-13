Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evertz Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$13.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.10. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$12.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company has a market cap of C$997.03 million and a PE ratio of 17.90.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total value of C$26,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,526. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $249,947.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

