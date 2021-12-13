Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Reaches $459,399.68

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $459,399.68 and approximately $166,696.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

