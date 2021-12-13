QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187,467. The company has a market capitalization of $210.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

