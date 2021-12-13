Quant Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110.53 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $110.53 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $187.61 or 0.00384851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011266 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001001 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.37 or 0.01342332 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.