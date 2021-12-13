Qubitica (QBIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.00391116 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010885 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000987 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $643.57 or 0.01312502 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

