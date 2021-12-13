Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDUS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,578,862 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,528. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

