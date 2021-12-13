Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,877.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,721.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

