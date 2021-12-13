Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,900 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $176.14 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

