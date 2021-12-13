Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $121,461.00 and $28.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.