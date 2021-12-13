RCI Hospitality (RICK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $572.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 85.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

