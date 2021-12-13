Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.11). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share.

RETA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

