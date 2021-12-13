Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: HLAG) recently:

11/30/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/29/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/22/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €142.60 ($160.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/22/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €250.00 ($280.90) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/16/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/15/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €142.60 ($160.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/15/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €250.00 ($280.90) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/10/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/1/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €151.00 ($169.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/1/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €145.00 ($162.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €1.40 ($1.57) during trading on Monday, hitting €226.20 ($254.16). The company had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €74.60 ($83.82) and a 1-year high of €236.20 ($265.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €199.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €194.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

