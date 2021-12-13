Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.07. 1,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 721,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $713,624.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $676,017,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

