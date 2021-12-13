Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,271. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

