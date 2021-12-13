Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $669.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,683 shares of company stock worth $29,922,211. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

