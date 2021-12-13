Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

