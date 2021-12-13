Reik & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.8% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

