Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

