Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allbirds (BIRD)

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BIRD stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,021. Allbirds Inc has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

