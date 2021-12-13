Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allbirds (BIRD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD):
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a "hold" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
BIRD stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,021. Allbirds Inc has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $32.44.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
