RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $147.29 million and $8.87 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.34 or 0.08102789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00078245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,188.79 or 1.00212930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

