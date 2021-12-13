Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,704 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.05. 63,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.