Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.41. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 441 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIV. Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

