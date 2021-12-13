Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 222,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $112.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

