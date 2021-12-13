Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 36,334 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 860,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 45.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MUX. TheStreet lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

