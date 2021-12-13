Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $119.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.19.

CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.22. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

