Royal Bank of Canada Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period.

HNW stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

