Royal Bank of Canada Has $235,000 Stock Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graham were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 469.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 99.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Graham stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -209.51%.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

