Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$77.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.50.

DOL stock opened at C$58.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$4,651,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,146,872. Insiders have sold a total of 129,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,572 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

