Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $7,947,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

