Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,298 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 217,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MQT opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

