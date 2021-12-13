RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 68199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

