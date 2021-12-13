Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCB opened at $25.51 on Monday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.