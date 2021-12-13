SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $889.77 million and $13.30 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.44 or 0.08131204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,913.11 or 1.00044848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002720 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.