Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €128.25 ($144.10).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of EPA:SAF traded down €2.14 ($2.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €103.82 ($116.65). The stock had a trading volume of 984,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.71. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

