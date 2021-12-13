salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $232,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,177 shares of company stock worth $166,409,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.04. 35,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $265.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

