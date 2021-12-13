Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

SNYNF opened at $97.08 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

