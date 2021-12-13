Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) fell 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.69. 4,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 233,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,180,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

