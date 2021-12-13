Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 1,014 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $58.73. 307,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,117,457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $247.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.