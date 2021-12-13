Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 141 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.