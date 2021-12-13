Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 205 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.12. 861,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.