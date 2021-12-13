Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.41.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

