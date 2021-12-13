Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $51,000. Motco boosted its stake in Diageo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $213.12.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

