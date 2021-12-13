Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 3.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

