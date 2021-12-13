Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 2,765 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £2,986.20 ($3,959.95).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,752 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £2,972.16 ($3,941.33).

On Monday, October 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,705 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £2,975.50 ($3,945.76).

SBO opened at GBX 108 ($1.43) on Monday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.39.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

