Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,360 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.48 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.