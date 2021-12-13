Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $164.06 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.